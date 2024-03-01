Principal Secy to PM Encourages Students at KISS to Embrace Education & Empowerment

Bhubaneswar: Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra today addressed the students at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences. He called the vibrant and energetic students the future of India and the Nari Shakti of tomorrow.

Dr P K Mishra emphasized the pivotal role of education as the cornerstone of society, empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and paving the way for a brighter future. He underscored the students’ critical role as architects of this future, urging them never to lose sight of the importance of their education. “I urge you to utilise this opportunity to learn, study hard and make a mark for yourself”, he said.

Acknowledging the challenges students may face, Dr P K Mishra reassured them that they are not alone in their journey. He highlighted the support system comprising dedicated teachers, understanding classmates, and families who believe in their potential. He encouraged students to support each other, lift each other up, and celebrate each other’s successes.

Dr Mishra also commended India’s progress in women’s participation across various fields, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047, through women-led development. He cited examples of women scientists, athletes, and armed forces personnel making significant contributions to society, urging students to set ambitious goals and strive relentlessly to achieve them. “More and more girls are getting enrolled in STEM (science, technology, engineering and Mathematics) courses and doing exceptionally well”, he added.

Furthermore, the Principal Secretary to the PM emphasized the importance of embracing challenges as learning opportunities and encouraged students to leverage their unique talents, innovative ideas, and unwavering spirit to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. “Don’t be afraid to use your voice, stand up for what you believe in, and make a difference”, he said.

In conclusion, Dr P K Mishra urged the students to shine brightly and show the world their potential. He expressed hope that they would not only excel in their academic pursuits but also become responsible citizens contributing significantly to building a brighter future for themselves and the nation.