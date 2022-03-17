iQoo Z6 5G Launched In India With 120Hz Display: Details Here

New Delhi: iQoo recently launched the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50MP camera along with a smaller 6.58-inch 120Hz display. It will be available in India via Amazon India starting March 22.

iQoo Z6 5g Price In India

The iQoo Z6 5G comes in three storage options (standard 128GB), and the price in India starts at Rs 15,499 for the base 4GB RAM storage variant. Its 6GB RAM model costs Rs 16,999, while the 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 17,999. Customers can choose between Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colours and purchase the device on Amazon and iQoo India eStore. Its sale will start on March 22.

iQoo Z6 5g Specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing and scrolling experience. The display also has a 240Hz touch sampling rate to improve gaming performance. Under the hood, the iQoo Z6 5G carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone supports Extend RAM 2.0 technology to utilise idle storage to effectively provide 4GB of extra RAM. Its triple rear cameras come inside a square module that adopts a black finish and also houses the LED flash. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with auto-focus and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.