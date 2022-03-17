Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Trailer Unveiled!

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last movie has been released on Thursday.

Here have a look at the trailer, starring Rishi Kapoor as Sharmaji and Paresh Rawal also as Sharmaji :

Talking about the film, Sharmaji Namkeen Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie promises a relatable story of a retired widower and his journey to ward off loneliness. However, a journey without a few bumps and hurdles is incomplete. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla who co-starred with Mr Kapoor in films like Bol Radha Bol.