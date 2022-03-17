Odisha ULB Polls: State Govt Employees To Get 3 Days Of Special Causal Leave

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has instructed to grant paid holidays to the employees of various departments on the date of the poll to cast their votes in the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections.

Government to grant special casual leave for a maximum of three days i.e. day preceding poll, polling day and day after polling to govt employees desirous of exercising their franchisee at a place away from their headquarters.

In his letter to all the departments, all heads of departments, all RDCs and all collectors, Joint Secretary to the State government, Susamarani Devi, said that the government employees who desire to exercise their franchise at places away from their headquarters on the date of the poll may be allowed Special Causal Leave for maximum three days i.e on the day preceding poll, one day after poll and on the date of poll.