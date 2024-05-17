Case Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide Over Swati Maliwal’s Allegations

New Delhi: AAP leader Swati Maliwal – at the centre of an alleged harassment row involving party boss Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar – has submitted a statement to Delhi Police, after four days of silence over an incident that has triggered a furious political spat between Delhi’s ruling outfit and the opposition BJP. On basis of the complaint, a case has been filed against Bibhav Kumar. Ms Maliwal has been taken to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical test, sources said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she said, “What happened to me was very bad… The last few days have been very difficult for me”.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.,” read a rough translation of her post in Hindi.

The Delhi Police recorded Ms Maliwal’s statement and have filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal’s aide. On Thursday evening, a two-member police team – led by Assistant Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha – met Ms Maliwal, incommunicado since the alleged assault, at her home to seek details and record a statement. The meeting lasted for four hours, officials told news agency PTI.

This was hours after the National Commission for Women issued a summons to Mr Kumar.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kumar for assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging a woman’s modesty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Monday. According to the AAP’s Sanjay Singh – who on Tuesday confirmed the “distressing incident” – she was waiting to meet the Chief Minister when Mr Kumar “misbehaved” with her.

Delhi Police confirmed they received two calls from an unknown person within Arvind Kejriwal’s residence – but from a phone number registered to Ms Maliwal – alerting them to the harassment.

Ms Maliwal later appeared at a police station in the area but left without filing a complaint.