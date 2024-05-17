Char Dham Yatra: Ban On VIP Darshan Extended, Reels & Music Restricted On Temple Complex

Uttarakhand: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has seen a massive rush of pilgrims since its opening last week. In view of the huge crowd of pilgrims in the Char Dham Yatra, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has ordered an extension of the ban on VIP darshan till May 31. The decision has been taken to ensure that all the devotees can easily visit the four Dhams.

Raturi also ordered a ban on videography and reels for social media within a radius of 50m of the temple complex in all four Dhams. She has given this order to Secretary Tourism, Commissioner Garhwal Division, and DMs and SPs of the concerned districts

Pilgrims are being sent back from Rudraprayag in Uttarkashi district to Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand due to heavy rush.

“Due to more inflow of pilgrims in Rudraprayag for the Char Dham Yatra, they are being stopped in Srinagar. We are managing the holding area with the help of SDM, Tehsildar and police team, and we are also arranging for the accommodation and other basic facilities for the pilgrims,” Rudraprayag DM Ashish Chauhan said.