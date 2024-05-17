‘I believe that there is going to be a change in the government in Odisha’, says Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD in Odisha and BJP have been exchanging verbal attacks this week. On PM Narendra Modi’s attack on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and the CM’s retort to the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “…I believe that there is going to be a change in the government there – BJP will form the state government there.”

“Statements, by any leader, are made in view of the recent situation. PM made the statement by seeing the current situation and even I believe that there is going to be a change in the government there – BJP will form the state government there,” Shah said to ANI.

Odisha has simultaneous polls this year; to elect Lok Sabha members as well as new state government.

Offering a strong rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form next government in Odisha and hold an oath taking ceremony on June 10, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the saffron party was “daydreaming”.

Asserting that the BJP would not be able to win Odisha in the next 10 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik claimed his BJD would return to power for the sixth consecutive time after the assembly elections.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the state. Earlier this week, Modi challenged Patnaik to name the districts of Odisha.

The BJD leader, in response, accused the prime minister of remembering the state only during elections, failing to deliver previous electoral promises, and neglecting the Odia language.

In a video message, Patnaik said Modi is remembering the state only at election time, “which will be of no use”, ANI reported.