India vs Australia: Google Doodle celebrates ICC World Cup 2023 final 

New Delhi: The excitement reaches its zenith today as the Google Doodle honoured the grand finale of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where cricket titans India and Australia clash for the championship.

The Google Doodle today encapsulates the spirit of this climactic match, artistically blending cricket’s iconic imagery with the World Cup at its center. It serves as an invitation to fans around the globe to partake in the thrill and history-making moments of this epic showdown.

There were 45 matches in the group stage, in which every team played every other team once to reach the finals. In the group stage, cricket fans witnessed nail-biting encounters and stellar performances, culminating in the top four teams advancing to the knockout round.

With iconic cricket elements intertwined with the World Cup in the middle, the Google Doodle captures the essence of the grand finale.

This historic event is celebrated with a Google Doodle that serves as a virtual invitation to join the celebration.

Explaining its Doodle, Google said, “Today’s Doodle celebrates the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and Australia!

Now, it all comes down to the final two.”