Rain, thundershower likely in some parts of Odisha in next two days

Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain and thundershower for the next two days in Odisha due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation in the eastern region. As per the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected in some districts of Odisha

Forecast:

Day 1 (Valid from 8:30 am of 20.11.2023 to 8:30am of 21.11.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Puri. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8:30 am of 21.11.2023 to 8:30 am of 22.11.2023)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and South Coastal Odisha. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the districts of Odisha.