Brown sugar seized by cops in Bhubaneswar, 3 held

Bhubaneswar: Police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers in Bhubaneswar and seized over 10 grams of brown sugar from them.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Mishra of Saheednagar Gridco colony, B. Lingaraj Rao of BJB Nagar and Roshan Samantaray of Dhirikuti slum area.

Following an intelligence input, the Special Task Force sleuths with the help of Laxmi sagar police conducted a raid in Budhhanagar area and arrested the drug peddler Babu Lenka. During the inquiry, the accused confessed everything before the police.

With the help of the data collected from the main accused, the police arrested the other three persons involved in this drug peddling.

The police have registered a case against the accused and forwarded them to the court.