IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Jaiswal, Gill Power India To 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies; Level Series 2-2

The Indian cricket team registered a dominant 9-wicket win over the West Indies in the 4th T20I of the overseas tour in Florida on Saturday. The win helped the men in blue level the series 2-2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have blown the West Indies bowlers out of the park by putting up a century-stand as India chase a target of 179. Both players have scored half-centuries.

They ended up equalling the record for the highest ever T20I opening partnership for India before Gill fell on 77 off 47 balls. The opening partnership ended up producing 165 runs.

Jaiswal carried on and finished unbeaten on 84 off 51 as India won the match by nine wickets.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer’s half century helped the West Indies set up 178/8. West Indies scored 57 runs in the last five overs largely thanks to Hetmyer, who returned to form by scoring a 39-ball 61.