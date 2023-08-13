Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday

Mumbai: Google is celebrating the 60th birthday of iconic Bollywood actress Sridevi through a colorful and whimsical Google Doodle, celebrating her journey as one of the most iconic actresses in the country and her journey to success.

August 13, 2023 marks the 60th birthday of Sridevi, over five years after her death, with Google Doodle still remembering her and celebrating her as one of the most iconic Indian actresses, with remarkable works ranging from Mr India to English Vinglish.

Sridevi’s full name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan, and she was born in a small Tamil Nadu village called Meenampatti on August 13, 1963. The actress started her journey as a performer early, debuting in the film industry only at the age of four.

Sridevi made her acting debut as a child actress at the age of four in a Tamil film called Kandhan Karunai, starring Jayalalitha. She also made her Bollywood debut as a child actor at the age of nine in Rani Mera Naam, slowly bringing herself into prominence in the film industry.

After several years as a child artist, Sridevi made her debut as a heroine in Bollywood with the movie Solva Saawan opposite Amol Palekar and later starred opposite Jeetendra in Himmatwala, only at the age of 19.

Himmatwala was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year, bringing Sridevi into prominence. There was no stopping the Bollywood actress now, and she starred in 16 movies opposite Jeetendra. Her movie Sadma got critical acclaim and also got her the Best Actress award by Filmfare.

After iconic performances in Mr India, Nagina, and Chandni, Sridevi also ended up doing impactful roles in the later stage of her career in English Vinglish and Mom. However, her career soon saw an untimely and tragic end.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in the Jumeirah Emirates Tower in Dubai, where she was found dead in her hotel room bathtub by her husband Boney Kapoor. While earlier her death was termed as a case of cardiac arrest, the cause of death was later determined as “accidental drowning”, which sparked a major mystery into her untimely demise.