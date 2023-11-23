IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: India Beat Australia In Last Ball Thriller, Take Lead 1-0

India beat Australia by 2 wickets in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday (Nov 23).

India won the toss and elected to bowl first and were set up a target of 209 runs with Josh Inglis scoring a fantastic hundred (110 off 50).

However, Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering knock (80 off 42) meant India ended up on the winning side in a match that went to the last over..

A captaincy debut to remember for Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket, he bagged the Player of the Match award as Team India beat Australia in a thriller to take a 1-0 lead in the series.