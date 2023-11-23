National Media Conclave calls for linking media and democracy with Digi-Tech

Bhubaneswar: The three-day National Media Conclave (NMC) organised by Institute of Media Studies in collaboration with Utkal University and KIIT concluded here on Thursday with India’s best minds prepared a roadmap on linking media and democracy with Digi-Tech as Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan emphasising that such a concept is the need of the hour.

Dr. L. Murugan who attended the valedictory ceremony online as special guest said, “Media and democracy are two sides of the same coin. Their linkage with Digi-Tech can bring in vibrance in democracy. Such an initiative by the conclave is indeed praise worthy.”

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Higher Education Minister of Odisha Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said Odisha’s media landscape is “inclusive” and open to “accumulation of new ideas”.

Information and Public Relations Minister of Odisha Pradip Kumar Amat, who attended the occasion as Guest of eminence, said, “Digital technology and media can enable a great democracy by encouraging greater participation of people.”

In his valedictory address, Prof. BK Ravi, Vice Chancellor of Koppal University, Karnataka, said there is a need for coordination between media industry, media academia and media research and the gaps between the three need to be bridged.

Dr. Pradeep Mallik, Professor, School of Liberal Studies, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, elucidated how various aspects of life – including polity and politics, media and democracy – get influenced by digital technology.

President of Press Club of Kolkata Snehasis Sur said digitisation has democratised the world where every individual is now a content provider.

Several plenary sessions were held on the occasion, where experts presented their views.

Discussing ‘Gender equity, access and participation in the digital ecosystem’, Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad, said women issues are being sidelined in media. “Representation and portrayal of women in media must change. Media must cover women in a balanced way putting stereotype to rest,” she said.

Prof. Manasvini Yogi, retired Professor of Delhi University said, “Media can reinforce or challenge traditional gender roles and expectations.”

Prof KV Nagaraj, former pro-vice chancellor of Assam Central University, Sourya Sundar Das, Senior advocate of Orissa High Court, Dr Lokesh Sharma, Associate Professor, Journalism and Mass Communication, Banasthali Vidyapith, Rajasthan, discussed on ‘Digital Media Regulation and social media ethics, AI, Legality of Digital language’.

Dr Nishamani Kar, Senior Consultant, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Prof BK Ravi, Vice Chancellor, Koppal University, Karnataka, Prof Farhat Basir Khan of Jamia Hamdard University, Dr Ravindra Kumar Vemuka, HOD, Journalism & Mass Communication, EFL University, Shillong and Dr Abhijit Roy, Professor, Film Studies, Jadavpur University spoke on ‘Social Media opportunities and perspectives’.

Prof. Upendra Padhi, Chairman of the conclave, informed that this year, 130 researchers from across India and abroad presented their research findings in six parallel sessions. Assistant Professor and Course Coordinator of Journalism and Mass Communication, IMS Manoranjan Panda presented vote of thanks.