In a spike, Odisha reports 41 new Covid positive cases

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 41 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 15th June

New Positive Cases: 41
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 17

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 5
4. Jagatsinghpur: 1
5. Khurda: 22
6. Puri: 1
7. Sambalpur: 2
8. Sundargarh: 2
9. State Pool: 6

As per data:

New recoveries: 30
Cumulative tested: 31912699
Positive: 1288737
Recovered: 1279381
Active cases: 177

