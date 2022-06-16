In a spike, Odisha reports 41 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 41 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 from below 18 years of age category.
Covid-19 Report For 15th June
New Positive Cases: 41
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 17
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 5
4. Jagatsinghpur: 1
5. Khurda: 22
6. Puri: 1
7. Sambalpur: 2
8. Sundargarh: 2
9. State Pool: 6
As per data:
New recoveries: 30
Cumulative tested: 31912699
Positive: 1288737
Recovered: 1279381
Active cases: 177
