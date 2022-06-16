In a spike, Odisha reports 41 new Covid positive cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 41 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 4 from below 18 years of age category.

Covid-19 Report For 15th June

New Positive Cases: 41

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 17

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 5

4. Jagatsinghpur: 1

5. Khurda: 22

6. Puri: 1

7. Sambalpur: 2

8. Sundargarh: 2

9. State Pool: 6

As per data:

New recoveries: 30

Cumulative tested: 31912699

Positive: 1288737

Recovered: 1279381

Active cases: 177