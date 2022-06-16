India Logs 12,213 New Covid Cases, 11 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi: India logged 12,213 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,45,517.

India’s active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 58,215, the Health Ministry said.

India also reported 15 Covid-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,24,792.

With 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,67,088.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35%. The national recovery rate was 98.66 percent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.5 crore.