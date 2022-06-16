Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi questions Virat Kohli’s attitude

Lahore: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has questioned Virat Kohli’s attitude as the ex-India skipper continues to go through a lean patch.

Afridi questioned whether Kohli is still playing with the same motivation he had during his prime years. The former Pakistan cricketer also asked whether Kohli wants to become No.1 again or is he content with what he has achieved.

“In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

“He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It’s all about attitude.”