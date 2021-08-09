Bhubaneswar: In a dip, Odisha reported 886 new Covid-19 cases till midnight of Sunday, said the Information & Public Relations Department on Monday.
With a total of 66063 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.34%.
Among the new cases, 512 are in quarantine and 374 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 987956. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 32
2. Balasore: 62
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 54
12. Jajpur: 60
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kalahandi: 11
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 33
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 253
19. Koraput: 7
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 25
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Puri: 53
25. Rayagada: 5
26. Sambalpur: 15
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 12
29. State Pool: 51