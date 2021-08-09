Bhubaneswar: In a dip, Odisha reported 886 new Covid-19 cases till midnight of Sunday, said the Information & Public Relations Department on Monday.

With a total of 66063 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.34%.

Among the new cases, 512 are in quarantine and 374 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 987956. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 62

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 31

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 81

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 54

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 11

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 18

18. Khurda: 253

19. Koraput: 7

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 25

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Puri: 53

25. Rayagada: 5

26. Sambalpur: 15

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 12

29. State Pool: 51