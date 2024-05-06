Poonch terror attack: Rs 20 lakh reward announced for 2 Pakistan terrorists

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have released sketches of two Pakistani terrorists who carried out the attack on the Indian Air Force’s vehicle in Poonch last week.

The security forces have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information that leads to their arrest.

Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal Vikky Pahade died in the ambush and four others personnel got injured, when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Since the attack, armed forces have been carrying out a major search operation in the Shahsitar area.

They have pressed armed bulletproof vehicles and dog squads to track down the terrorists.

On Sunday, several senior officers visited the site.

“Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF & DIG RP Range today visited the area & monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu.