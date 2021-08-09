Delhi implements colour-coded alert levels to battle Covid

New Delhi: In a fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi has put into force a graded action plan to tackle any surge in cases in the coming days.

Restrictions or relaxations for any activity in the national capital will from now on be implemented as stipulated by the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the DDMA order read.

The colour-coded Covid-19 plan enlists separate sets of measures based on positivity rate, active cases and hospitalisations, classifying them under Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red alerts.

The GRAP takes into account three parameters — positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy in the city. Following a detailed analysis of these parameters, four colour-coded levels of alert and their criteria have been recommended in the plan.

“Permitted/prohibited/restricted activities shall be as per the level of alerts specified in the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect and till further orders,” the DDMA said.

“As soon as any parameter (out of three) reaches the specified level of alert, ‘the order of alert’ shall be issued and permitted/prohibited/restricted activities prescribed at such level shall become operational automatically,” noted the order.

Yellow: The level-1 alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5% for two consecutive days or daily new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

Amber: The next level of alert coded with amber colour (level-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above 1% or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

Orange: The level-3 alert will be the next stage which will kick in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Red: The highest level of alert will come into force if the positivity rate crosses 5% or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

The DDMA directed all district magistrates, civic officials, DCPs and other authorities to “extensively disseminate” information regarding alerts for proper compliance and execution of the GRAP.

“All district magistrates shall interact and have a dialogue with resident welfare associations, market associations, mall associations, bar associations and other such bodies in their districts to circulate information in this regard.

“Principal secretary (education) and secretary (higher education) shall ensure that the guidelines regarding level of alerts are disseminated among students,” the order stated.

It further said that all authorities concerned such as district magistrates, DCPs, zonal deputy commissioners of municipalities among others shall take necessary actions to ensure compliance of the GRAP in their areas.