Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya Fame Actor Anupam Shyam Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, best known for his work on the TV show “Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya”, passed away at the age of 63 of multiple organ failure.

The actor had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. Admitted to the critical care unit of a city hospital, his health deteriorated on Sunday.

The 63-year-old actor also made appearances in films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Bandit Queen”.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films like “Satya”, “Dil Se”, “Lagaan”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya”, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus.

He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show “Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya”.