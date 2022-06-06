‘I’m Groot’ To Release On August 10: Check Out First Poster

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming animated sequence I’m Groot have shared the first poster and release date. The film is helmed by James Gunn.

Check out the poster below:

In the poster, the titular character might be seen chilling and listening to music.

Talking about the film, it is Groot is an adolescent in the principle MCU continuity, the sequence will observe Baby Groot. A tree-like humanoid, Groot, as a grownup, first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While he died, one of all his physique components grew into Baby Groot when planted like a tree. The sequence will observe this Baby Groot.