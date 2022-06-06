Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 2 Cr Seized Near AIIMS Bhubaneswar; 3 Held

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has busted a brown sugar racket near AIIMS Bhubaneswar here. While 2.058 kg brown sugar worth nearly Rs 2.05 crore was seized, three peddlers, identified as Bhagirathi Bhatt, Biswajit Nayak and Chandan Mallik have been arrested.

Apart from the brown sugar, other incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a officials of STF conducted a raid near AIIMS Bhubaneswar yesterday and apprehended three drug peddlers. During search, the STF team recovered brown sugar weighing 2.58 kg.

As the accused persons failed to produce any valid documents in support of possession of such contraband materials, they were arrested and forwarded to the court of District & Sessions-cum-Special Judge, Bhubaneswar, the STF stated in a release today.

A case has also been registered against the accused persons under section 21(c)/29 of NDPS Act 1985.

So far, the special unit of Odisha Crime Branch has seized more than 54 kg brown sugar, heroin, 202 gm cocaine, more than 103 quintals of ganja, 750 gm opium and arrested more than 150 drug peddlers/dealers during raids against illegal possession/deal of narcotic drugs since 2020.