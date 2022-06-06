Class IX Girl Student Dies After Being Hit By Hyva Truck

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a class-IX girl student died after being hit by a speeding hyva truck near Hatabanapur Chhak in Kendrapara district.

The identity of the deceased girl was not known immediately.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the victim was returning home from her tuition on a bicycle.

Soon after the incident, locals vandalised the vehicle and assaulted driver.

Later, on being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.