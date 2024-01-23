IIT Bhubaneswar Organizes Array Of Sports And Fitness Activities During Fit India Week

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, has organized a series of sports and fitness activities during the Fit India Week, held from 15th to 22nd January 2024.

The Fit India Week at IIT Bhubaneswar began with a Mini Marathon held on 15th January 2024. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of the Institute, flagged off the mini marathon. Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar was also present on the occasion and handed over prizes to the winners of the run.

Various sports and fitness activities including basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, cricket, lawn tennis, football and athletics were also organized during the week. A yogathon was also held as part of the week-long observation.

The motto of organizing these activities was to inculcate the value of health and fitness for a better life among the students and members of the institute. Students, faculty members and staff of the Institute participated in these activities in large numbers.