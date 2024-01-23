Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India At Rs. 95,000

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 125R, priced at Rs 95,000 for the base variant and Rs 99,500 (ex-showroom) for the ABS variant. The bike was showcased at the Hero World 2024 event.

The Xtreme 125R features a new 125cc SPRINT engine (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque) with EBT (Engine Balancer Technology).

The balancer shaft along with the silent cam chain ensures high refinement levels. The bike has a power output of 11.4 bhp with acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The fuel efficiency figure stands at 66 kmpl. The bike also has Hero’s proprietary i3S idle stop-start system to further enhance fuel efficiency.

The Xtreme 125R is equipped with a 37 mm telescopic fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The brake setup consists of a front disc and a drum at the rear. However, the bike is also available with disc brakes at both ends supported by single-channel ABS.

The bike also comes with a Hazard Lamp which increases the safety of the rider and bike multifold in adverse weather conditions.