Makers Unveil Interesting BTS Video, Taking Audience Into World Of ‘Fighter’!

This week the roar of patriotism will echo across the nation with the release of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. As the trailer has presented an extensive glimpse of its action-packed world, it has indeed piqued the audience’s excitement to watch the film on the big screens on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Now, to further elevate the exhilaration, the makers dropped an intriguing BTS video capturing the hard work of the team to create this action-packed cinematic spectacle.

The makers of Fighter are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience’s excitement at its peak. The BTS video unveiled by the makers explores the world of ‘Fighter’ from a different lens. It presented the hard work of the cast and the team that they have relentlessly put in through making the film. The BTS video shows how the film was shot at real Air Base stations with real weapons, fighter jets, and equipment. It showcased how the film took an insane amount of prep and years of hard work to create a kind visual extravaganza for the audience. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi along with director Siddharth Anand were also seen sharing interesting experiences of shooting the film.

Watch the BTS Video –

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theatres on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.