ICSI Plans To Open ADR Centre In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar; ICSI organised a Press Conference at Bhubaneswar today, CS Manish Gupta, President, CS Sandip Kumar Kejriwal, Central Council Member, the ICSI, New Delhi, CS Soumya Sujit Mishra, Chairman, EIRC of the ICSI, Kolkata, CS Bimal Prasad Pattanaik, Chairman, CS Rudra Madhab Sahoo, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Chapter of the ICSI were present during the press conference.

While addressing the media CS Manish Gupta, President said that ICSI – EIRC 32nd Annual Regional Conference ON “Company Secretary – the New Age Corporate Chanakya” is to be held on August 12-13, 2023 at Puri. He also said that the ICSI is planning to establish ADR centres in the Eastern Region at Kolkata, Guwahati & Bhubaneswar.

Further, he said that under Bhubaneswar Chapter about 2500 students and in Odisha about 3000 students pursuing Company Secretaryship courses.

The 32nd Annual Regional Conference Eminent dignitaries from trade and industry and from the regulatory authorities are set to deliberate at the two-day conference which will be attended by more than 300 delegates from the Eastern Region. Hon’ble Law Minister Shri Jagannath Saraka, Govt. of Odisha will grace the valedictory session of the conference on 13 August 2023.

EIRC of the Institute has been proactively organising various capacity-building programmes and placement drives for the benefit of ICSI students and members of the region. A Mega Placement Drive was organized in Kolkata on 20 May 2023, where multiple organizations and PCS firms from the region participated as recruiters.

The EIRC also created mass awareness about the Company Secretary Course and Profession by conducting Career Awareness Programmes and participating in Career Fairs with a combined footfall of over 10000 students, parents and teachers from Kolkata and nearby Districts.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for regulating and developing the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, as a proactive body, focuses on the best quality education for its students and sets the best quality standards for CS members. The Institute has over 71,000 members and about 2.0 lakh students on its roll.