Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Prem Parija Pay Homage At National War Memorial As Commando Releases On OTT

Amidst the web series is applauded for its power-packed direction, Producer-Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has left the nation in absolute amazement by bringing the Commando 4 episode web series under the Commando universe of Vipul Shah’s vision.

While the trailer has truly ignited a whole new conversation about the release of Commando as a web series, the director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with the lead Prem Parija has decided to submit its glory to the real commandos. With this Nobel thought the filmmaker and actor have decided to visit National War Memorial, Delhi on the release day of Commando OTT.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to redefine the statement of entertainment with the Commando web series, co-produced by Aashin A Shah, by launching the promising and talented newcomer, Prem Parija, into the spotlight in Commando OTT.

Making the release of this much-awaited series a worth, the director and producer are visiting the National War Memorial, Delhi to give a tribute to Real life commandos. As the director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with the lead actor Prem Parija and the team will be present at the grand launch event, the media will also grace their presence.

The audience has been eagerly waiting to witness this action-packed entertainer on the screen in a whole new format.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the commando web series is now streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar.