IAF’s C-17 carrying Indian evacuees from Ukraine arrives at Hindon airbase

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying around 200 Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine arrived at its home base in Hindon Air Force Station near Delhi on March 03, under Operation Ganga. Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt interacted with the evacuees after their arrival.

The IAF C-17 arrived via Bucharest, Romania. “Four ministers sent to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine; there will be continuous departure of IAF aircraft and private flights till every single citizen has been evacuated. We have arranged for food, medicines, tent houses, clothes, blankets for people stranded,” said MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.