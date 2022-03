Jajpur: At least four persons were hurt in a group clash in Banasahi under Mangalapur police limits in Jajpur district.

As per available information, the violence took place over alleged passing of objectionable comments at the supporters of a losing candidate in Banasahi.

While four persons sustained critical injuries, two of them were shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Meanwhile, two persons were detained by police for interrogation.