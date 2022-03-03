Priyanka Chaturvedi slams minister on claim that students were unwilling to leave Ukraine

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday slammed the blame-game over the evacuation of stranded students in Ukraine after Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said that many students did not want to leave Ukraine as universities refused to conduct online classes.

“Allegations that we were late to initiate evacuation of our students are not right. Students didn’t want to leave as universities were not ready to conduct online classes. We released our first advisory before February 24 for students to leave Ukraine,” the minister said.

Sir. Please stop. Please for heavens sake don’t blame the students when they are mentally traumatised and struggling to get out of Kharkiv. https://t.co/CWHiE2kQdl — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 2, 2022

“Sir. Please stop. Please for heavens sake don’t blame the students when they are mentally traumatised and struggling to get out of Kharkiv,” Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote.

The opposition has been questioning the government over the evacuation process after Karnataka’s Naveen Sheharappa, a 21-year-old medical student studying in Ukraine, died in Russian shelling.