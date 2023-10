Balasore: A two quintal fish was sold for Rs 1.27 lakhs. The incident has been reported from Jaleswar of Balasore district in Odisha.

The fish was sold at the Digha fish market by a fisherman from Paradeep. A company based in Kolkata have purchased the fish, said reports from reliable sources.

The two quintal fish sold for Rs 1.27 lakhs was a Kavala fish. It was caught from the sea in Paradeep.