12 Germans Perform ‘Pind Daan’ In Gaya Amid Ongoing ‘Pitru Paksha’

Patna: Twelve German nationals, including 11 women, on Wednesday, offered ‘pind daan’ amid ongoing ‘Pitru Paksha’ at Falgu river in Gaya.

‘Pind daan’ is a Hindu ritual to offer prayers to the departed soul for peace and salvation.

The Germans offered puja following all the rituals of Sanatan Dharma at Sangat Ghat near Rabar dam. The women donning Indian costumes completed the rituals.

Later, they reached Vishnupad temple and offered ‘pind’ on the feet of Lord Vishnu.

Many foreign nationals are visiting Gaya, where the Pitru Paksha fair is underway from September 29.

Previously, Ukrainian physiologist Yulia Jito offered ‘pind daan’ for his parents, who had died in the Russia-Ukraine war. She also offered ‘pind daan’ for those who lost their lives in both countries.