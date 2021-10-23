Himalayan Bear Moti Dies In Nandankanan Zoological Park

Barang: A pall of gloom descended over all animal lovers in Odisha after a Himalayan bear ‘Moti’ died in Nandankanan zoological park on Saturday.

According to sources, this rare Himalayan bear Moti, which was procured from Ranchi zoo under the process of animal exchange in 2013.

The bear was under veterinary care as it was sick for over two months due to its old age. However, it died despite all efforts of the caretakers last night.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the number of the Himalayan bears in Nandankanan came down to five after the death of Moti.