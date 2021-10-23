Odisha All-Rounder Subhra Gets Place In National Women’s U-19 Squard For One-Day Challenger Trophy

Cuttack: Odisha all-rounder Subhra Nirjharani Swain has been selected for the upcoming Women’s U-19 BCCI Women One-Day Challenger Trophy which is set to begin on November 2.

Swain is set to travel and link up with her squad on 25th October 2021 before undergoing a

Quarantine Period, in line with the BCCI’s Bio-bubble protocol, to tackle Covid-19.

Congratulating Swain, Odisha Cricket Association Secretary, Sanjay Behera said, “I’d like to inform you with immense joy and pride that Subhra Nirjharani Swain of Odisha Cricket Association’s emerging U-19 Women contingent, has been selected for the upcoming Women’s U-19 BCCI Women One-Day Challenger Trophy which is set to begin from 2nd November 2021 in Jaipur.”

“Odisha Cricket Association would like to wish her good luck for the upcoming tournament and hopefully she’ll continue to make our State Cricket Association proud on the National Stage,” he said.