Mamita Meher Murder: NCPCR Asks Bolangir SP To Probe Alleged Sexual Exploitation Of Students In School

Bhubaneswar: Taking cognizance of allegations of sexual exploitation by Mamita murder case prime accused Gobinda Sahu at a school in Mahaling, The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the superintendent of police (SP) of Bolangir to conduct an investigation.

The NCPCR took cognizance of the allegations that Gobinda Sahu, the owner of a school in Mahaling, sexually exploited minors.

Sahu has been arrested recently for killing Mamita Meher, a lady teacher of the school.

The child rights panel also pointed out frequent visits of BJD leader and Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra to the school.

“You are requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter in accordance with the POCSO Act, 2012 and send a detailed report within five days from date of receipt of this letter,” the notice undersigned by NCPCR registrar Anu Chaudhary stated.

The SP has been asked to ensure that identity of the victims is not disclosed during the process of investigation.