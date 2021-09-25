Here’s Why You Should Add Bell Peppers To Your Diet

New Delhi: Bell peppers are the vegetables that we can find everywhere in our foods. From Pizza, barbeque to salad, we will find Bell Pepper in the serving. Bell Pepper has the Latin name Capsicum Annuum, and it belongs to the cultivar group. We all know that there are many colours of Bell Pepper like red, green and yellow. Here are some miraculous benefits you must know about.

Good For Bone

The bell peppers are good for bone metabolism as it is rich in Vitamin K. Bone metabolism is a continuous process where mature bone tissue is removed from the skeleton and replaced by new tissue. When the injuries occur to the bone like fractures or bruises, then vitamin K kicks in to heal the injury. Vitamin k prevents loss of bone density and preventing the onset of osteoporosis.

Skin Health

These veggies are rich in vitamin C, bell peppers help in the formation of collagen and improve skin health.

Boosts Immunity

The amount of vitamin C increases with ripening as well, and bell peppers are full of vitamin C. 1 cup of sliced red bell peppers gives you 157% of your daily vitamin C content, making them a great way to stay healthy.

Natural Sleep Aid

Not able to fall asleep at night? Eat some bell peppers! The vitamin B6 found in bell peppers also aids in melatonin production, which your body needs to regulate its internal clock.

Weight Loss

Bell peppers are very low in fat and calories- about 1 gram of fat and 29 calories per cup- which makes them an ideal snack option, or a great supplement for the main meal. This small amount of fat is enough to provide reliable storage for bell pepper’s fat-soluble nutrients.

Heart Healthy

The anti-inflammatory properties in bell pepper also lower inflammation in arteries. That means that bell peppers help prevent heart disease and diabetes.

Eye Health

Bell peppers contain over 30 different types of carotenoids including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, cryptoxanthin, and zeaxanthin. Carotenoids are a phytonutrient family that is responsible for the bright red, yellow, and orange coloring in many fruits and vegetables. Researchers have found that they help heal eyes and ward off eye disease because they absorb damaging blue light as it enters the eye.