Six Held For Making Couple’s Video Viral In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Six people have been arrested on Saturday torturing a couple, who was found in a compromising position at Padmagiri Jungle in Malkangiri.

The accused have been identified as Dambaru Madkami (28), Pritam Karsata (21), Trinath Karsata (21), Kanta Karsata (30), Samru Karsata(24) and Deba Madhi (36). All are natives of a near by Sindhramal village.

According to police sources, the accused persons found a couple in a compromising position and forced the duo to repeat the act while recording it on their mobile phones.

The six accused also harassed the couple and made a video of the act viral on social media.

On being informed regarding he incident, a police team led by IIC Ramprasad NAg arrested six persons and forwarded alll of them to court after interrogating them.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Padmagiri Jungle area has become a hub of criminal activities and such shameless activitie for which they fear for their life and property. They demanded that police should take adequate steps to curb the increasing crimes.