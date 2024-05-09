Vedanta Aluminium illuminates remote villages in Odisha with solar-powered street lights

Jamkhani: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has installed 100 solar-powered streetlights along a 6 km stretch in and around the remote villages of Jamkhani, Girisma, Munderkhet, Jharpalam, and Hemgir in Sundargarh district, Odisha. This initiative marks a crucial move towards community empowerment, providing a reliable and eco-friendly solution for lighting in areas where access to electricity has been limited. The installation of solar-powered streetlights will not only enhance nighttime visibility but also ensure safer journeys for all individuals navigating through the region, thereby improving the overall quality of life in the community.

The placement of these solar-powered streetlights within the villages was meticulously planned after extensive consultation with the respective villagers and local committee members. Together, they identified critical points such as schools, drinking water points, wells, crossings, key transportation routes, and community centres. This collaborative effort ensured that the placement of the solar lights addresses the specific needs and priorities of the community, making a tangible difference in the lives of the villagers.

The Mines team of Vedanta Aluminium continues to illuminate the paths towards a greener and more sustainable future, by helping communities through its sustainable social impact initiatives and also aims to ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals of Sustainable Cities & Communities(SDG 11) and Affordable & Clean Energy (SDG7) respectively.

Mr. V. Srikanth, CEO (Mines), Vedanta Aluminium, emphasizing the company’s commitment to sustainable social impact initiative, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, our community welfare initiatives are designed based on the needs of the region we serve. We are committed to ingraining sustainable practices and implementing them beyond business operations.Our solar-powered illumination initiative is a conscious effort to weave together environmental stewardship and community welfare.The widespread appreciation from the community members reinforces our belief in the positive impact of eco-conscious initiatives.”

Mr. Tularam Kawar, Village Committee member, Jamkhani, conveyedhis gratitude for Vedanta’s sustainable community-centric illumination initiative, and stated, “It is heartening to witness Vedanta taking a proactive role in community development. By fulfilling the specific needs and aspirations of the residents, they have taken a significant step towards creating a future that is not only brighter but safer for everyone involved.”

Vedanta’s Mines team is at the forefront of driving community development through strategic interventions in education, healthcare, livelihood, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. A notable initiative among these is the establishment of Vedanta Nand Ghars, modernised anganwadis serving as dynamic community hubs for the comprehensive development of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers by offering quality healthcare and nutritional support. These efforts underline the company’s commitment to positively impact lives within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of the state. Through close collaboration with local authorities, welfare organisations, and community members, Vedanta Aluminium actively steers a socio-economic transformation in rural Odisha. Addressing the specific needs of communities and working hand-in-hand towards their fulfilment, the company is instrumental in driving a meaningful journey towards collective well-being.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.