Here’s Why Wearing Pearl Is Good For You

New Delhi: Pearl or Moti is one of the famous gemstones found on the ocean bed. It does not have any negative effects on the wearer and can be worn by anybody. Pearl strengthens the weakened moon and brings peace to its wearer, along with peace it also brings calmness, courage and is worn especially by those with star signs of Pisces, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Benefits of pearl

Pearl has many benefits which are not just restricted to the astrological benefits but also has many medical benefits as well. Some of both types of benefits are given below:

Pearl brings good fortune, and it also neutralizes the negative effects of the planets on human beings. It provides strength and peace to the mind and minimizes the ill effects of the moon bringing emotional balance in the life of a stressed human being.

Medically, it is very good for curing blood pressure and bladder disease and is also helpful in balancing and maintaining our bodily fluids. Other medical benefits include insomnia, mental problems, tuberculosis, constipation and heart problems, etc. It is also effective in increasing the facial charm and the beauty of the body of any person. Due to its calming effect, it is advised that people with bad temper and anger issues should wear pearl. It also helps in curing depression, mental disorders, improves memory, and enhances the intelligence of the individuals as well.

Provides self-confidence to the wearer. It can help people in the profession of counselors, public speakers, and psychologists. Pearls also are considered the carriers of fame, wealth, and provide lavish and luxurious lifestyles to the wearer.

For people in the industry of travel and tourism and dairy, the pearl brings prosperity among those working in these industries. Pearl also helps in the improvement of career opportunities and helps in improving the student’s academic results and increases their concentration.

For married life, the pearl brings harmony to the married life and doubles the love and affection between the partners. Wearing pearl on the day of marriage is supposed to bring peace and tranquility and improves the bonding between the couple.

Factors to consider before wearing pearl

Pearl should always be worn on the small finger of the right hand. Although silver is mostly recommended with the pearl as it is much more effective with silver, one can also opt for gold. The weight of the pearl should be at least 1200-1400 mg, whether it is worn as a necklace or as a ring.