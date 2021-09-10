Yoga Asanas To Treat Hormonal Imbalance

New Delhi: Hormone imbalance can leads to several problems including anxiety, depression, etc Yoga shifts our focus to our breath which creates mindfulness and a process of staying centered. This mindfulness comes from observation or ‘turning inward’. When we look within for peace, it brings a healing effect on our hormones and endocrine system.

Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar

A very common exercise to balance hormones is the Surya Namasker or the sun salutation pose.

How To Do It:

On an inhalation, from standing, raise your arms overhead. Bring your palms together without causing any pain or strain. On an exhalation, fold forward, bringing your hands to the floor and relaxing your head and neck. With an inhalation, lengthen your spine as you bring your hands to your shins or fingertips to the floor. As you exhale, set your hands on the floor, step back to a plank position, and lower down to the floor. Inhale into and raise your head and upper body till the belly button. Exhale into a downward-facing dog pose and stay for 5 breaths. Step or jump forward, inhaling as you lengthen your spine. Exhale into standing forward bend. Inhale, come all the way to standing, and reach your arms up overhead again. Exhale to a standing position with arms on your sides. Take 5 rounds of Sun Salutation.

Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana

Yoga for hormonal balance in females stimulates the function of the ovary and is one of the best exercises you can perform.

How To Do It:

Begin by lying on the floor face down. Take your forehead to your mat and have your legs completely straightened out. Place your hands on the mat in line with your ribs. Inhale and press through your palms and slowly lift your head and chest off the mat. If your lower back is open, press up until you have just a slight bend in the elbow. Make sure you can keep your shoulder down your back and away from your ears. Hold for 5 breaths and then slowly release. Repeat the asana for 5 rounds.

Bridge Pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

One yoga for hormonal balance is the bridge pose. It strengthens the pelvic muscles while stimulating the immune and endocrine systems.

How To Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet on the ground with a hip-width distance. Place your arms down alongside your body with your palms face down. Now walk your feet close to your body. Press your palms into the ground as you exhale and lift your hips up towards the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes and abs and hold. Slowly roll down and repeat the exercise 4-5 times.

Garland Pose or Malasana

Malasana is a squatting yoga for hormonal imbalance that stretches the thighs, groin, hips, ankles, and torso. It improves balance, concentration, and focus.

How To Do It:

Bring your feet about hip-width apart and slightly turn out your toes. Come into a squat position; and if your heels lift from the floor, place a blanket underneath them. Reach your hands forward and bring your forearms to the ground to try to lower your torso between your thighs. Now bring your hands to the prayer position. Stay here for 10 breaths.

Sasangasana or Rabbit Pose

The rabbit pose helps to stimulate the parathyroid and thyroid glands, which are hormones located in the neck, for better growth and functions of metabolism. Perform this exercise for hormonal imbalance.

How To Do It: