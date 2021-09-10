Bike-Lifting Gang Busted In Sambalpur, 5 Held

Sambalpur: Tightening the noose around motorcycle lifters, police here have busted another bike-lifting gang in Sambalpur district with the arrest of five persons.

The arrestees have been identified as Sk. Sehbaz (22), Md. Sorab (24), Sanjay Samal (25), Niranjan Behera (47) and Subash Kheti (21).

Acting on reliable input about stolen motorcycles, a team led by Sambalpur SP conducted raids at different places including Rairakhol, Boudh, Sambalpur Town. The cops have also seized eight stolen bikes from them.

The estimated value of the seized stolen bikes is around Rs 3 lakh, police informed.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC and the accused will be soon forwarded to court, police said.

Notably, IIC A. Pradhan, S.I S.K. Pradhan, S.I B.N. Pradhan, S.I D. Bhue, and other staff of Dhanupali PS were also present during the raid.