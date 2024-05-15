Do’s and Don’ts for Healthy Nails in Summers

Just like skin care, our nails need extra attention as the season changes. Considering we have officially entered summer season and the temperature is rising, it may take toll on our nail health and the skin around it if proper care is not taken. The harmful UV rays can quickly dull the appearance of our nails and can turn them yellowish and chipped. However, if you are stressing over the amount of money it takes to go for frequent salon trips, fret not.

We have rounded below some important summer nail care do’s and don’ts for nail maintenance all summer long. Go, give a read, and flaunt your healthy nails throughout the season and beyond.

The Do’s for Healthy Nails in Summers:

Practice Good Nail Hygiene

One of the most important DIY nail care tips is by getting rid of uneven nails using Vega Nail Clipper (Large) – Glitter to maintain basic nail hygiene. This ergonomically designed nail clipper comes in a stunning glitter design. It is carefully designed for safe and precise nail cutting. It gives smooth performance which makes it effective to use for both manicure and pedicure sessions.

File Properly

Filing your nails is anail care essential to get a desired shape and smoothen out the edges. Grab Vega Crystal Glass Nail File which is natural, washable, and easy to sterilize. It features rounded edges to protect your delicate skin and is ergonomically designed to offer the perfect filing of nails for smooth results. Vega offersa range of Nail Files which instantly reshape your nails and turn them looking at their best. They come in different color styles and designs which look uber-trendy, file your nails perfectly, and give salon-like experience at home.

Apply a Base&Top Coat

First things first, takeVega Nail Buffer which is great for achieving a smooth and shiny nail surface. Gently buff the surface of your nails to eliminate ridges and create a perfect canvas to apply nail color of your choice. Then, apply a base coat before using your chosen nail color and a top coatto create a protective coatingfor nails. It helps prevent chipping and fading caused by environmental elements.

Moisturize Regularly

Get rid of dryness and discomfort caused by sun’s exposurethrough applyingcuticle oilto cuticles. It also boosts hydration. You can also use Almond Oil or Coconut Oil on nails which acts as a natural moisturizer to nourish, grow, and boost nail health.

Nail Kit

For a complete manicure session at home, use a Manicure Set (Set Of 8 Tools)is a great idea to keep nail health in check. This manicure set comprises of one tool each of Small Nail File, Small Nail Clipper, Large Nail Clipper, Cuticle Trimmer, Cuticle Scissors, Tweezer (Square Tip), Cuticle Trimmer with Pusher and Nail Cleaner to enjoy quality nail care sessions at home or on the go.

The Don’tsfor Healthy Nails in Summers:

Don’t Scrape Nail paint

Scrapping off the nail paint can impact the texture of nails. Thus, always use Vega Simply Soft Cotton Pads which are made from 100% natural cotton which is highly absorbent, to get rid of nail polish color. The cotton pads are gentle on the skin, untouched by hands, and are ideal for make-up removal as well.

Don’t Bite your Fingernails

Refrain from biting your fingernails as it can affect the nail bed. It also increases the chances of nail infections and bacteria growing. Keep your nails trimmed using your favorite from the extensive collection of Vega Nail Clipper.

Don’t Cut the Cuticles

Cutting cuticles while doing the at-home pedicure is a big no. This is because cuticles protect the nails and the skin around them from all sorts of damage. Cuticles should simply be pushed gently with the help of a Vega Soft Touch Cuticle Trimmer and Pusher which is a 2 in 1 Cuticle Trimmer and Pusher. It is of Superior Quality with ergonomic design for easy handling. It is designed to remove dead cuticles like a pro.

Key Takeaways

Follow the do’s and don’ts mentioned above for natural nail care at home. Also, give a break to your nails by not applying nail polish or any coat. It will also help to avoid turning them yellowish. Keep practicing good nail care routine with Vega Nail Care Tools to easily maintain strong and beautiful nails.

