Heavy rainfall issued for several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. As per IMD, the southwest monsoon has been subdued over Odisha.

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 14.08.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Angul.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.08.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Kandhamal.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Boudh.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir,Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar ,Mayurbhanj.