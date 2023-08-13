300-400 samples tested for dengue in Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar daily

Bhubaneswar: The Superintendent of Capital Hospital has stated that as many as 300-400 samples are being tested at the hospital and around 50-60 positive cases are being detected among them every day.

Now the hospital has 50 special beds for dengue patients and those beds have been swamped. Blood platelets are being transfused into eight-nine serious patients per day.

As per reports, as many as 393 persons underwent dengue testing on Saturday and among them 61 were found positive.

As per hospital sources, around 15 dengue patients are admitted to the hospital every day. While the hospital has 50 special beds for dengue, 48 of those beds have already been covered.