Voter Turnout Of 69.16% Recorded In Phase-4 Of General Elections 2024
New Delhi: In continuation of ECI two press notes dated 13.05.2024, Voter turnout of 69.16% has been recorded in phase-4 for 96 PCs in the ongoing General Elections 2024. The gender-wise voter turnout figures for phase 4 are given below:
|Phase
|Male Turnout
|Female turnout
|Third gender turnout
|Overall turnout
|Phase 4
|69.58%
|68.73%
|34.23%
|69.16%
Copy of Form 17C is provided for every Polling Station in a Constituency to candidates through their polling agents. Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily accounts of such Postal ballots received, as per Statutory provisions, are given to all candidates.
