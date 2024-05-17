Voter Turnout Of 69.16% Recorded In Phase-4 Of General Elections 2024

New Delhi: In continuation of ECI two press notes dated 13.05.2024, Voter turnout of 69.16% has been recorded in phase-4 for 96 PCs in the ongoing General Elections 2024. The gender-wise voter turnout figures for phase 4 are given below:

Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout Phase 4 69.58% 68.73% 34.23% 69.16%

Copy of Form 17C is provided for every Polling Station in a Constituency to candidates through their polling agents. Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total vote count. Postal Ballots include Postal Ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and Voters on Election Duty. Daily accounts of such Postal ballots received, as per Statutory provisions, are given to all candidates.