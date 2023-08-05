Cardi B Cleared Of Charges For Throwing Microphone At Fan During Concert; Mix Being Auctioned For Rs 82 Lakhs

Las Vegas: American rapper Cardi B has been cleared of a criminal battery investigation by the Las Vegas police in an incident where she threw a microphone at a person attending her concert, as per a report in People Magazine.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the outlet, “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The incident took place last week at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub and a video of the same went viral on social media. As per the outlet, the singer had asked her fans to “cool her down by splashing her with water in an attempt to beat the Las Vegas heat”. However, a person in the crowd threw liquid and ice on her. Retaliating to the same, Cardi B threw a microphone and it hit a woman in the audience, who filed a police report, claiming she wasn’t the one who initiated the whole act.

The woman involved in the incident had told the police that she got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder and was experiencing pain because of the same. She added that she would need to get medical supervision for the same.

On the other hand, Cardi B tossed a microphone at a Las Vegas concertgoer after they threw their drink at the rapper. The infamous microphone is now up for auction on eBay.

Surprisingly, Fisher intends to donate the profits from the auction to two Las Vegas charities. As of now, the bidding for the microphone has reached a staggering $99,300 (approximately Rs 82,00,000).