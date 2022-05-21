Heatwave Returns, Mercury Soars To 40 °C & Above In 18 Places Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: After a brief respite, Odisha again witnessed heatwave conditions on Saturday with 18 places in the state recording maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above.

As per the latest bulletin from Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sonepur was the hottest place in the state today at 44.2 °C, followed by Jharsuguda (44 °C), and Sundargarh (44 °C). The other places which recorded maximum day temperature of 43 °C or above are Bolangir at 43.2 °C, and Bargarh at 43.5 °C.

Here’s the Tweet by Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar:-

“Maximum temperature (day temperature) is likely to rise slightly by about 2 °C at a few places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours and it will be above normal by 2-3 °C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days,” the IMD said in its evening weather bulletin

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and the neighbourhood area for the next 24 hours, the IMD said that the weather will remain partly cloudy sky and the Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38°C and 27°C respectively.