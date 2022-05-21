Odisha CM Dedicates 7 Power Projects Worth Rs 450 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated six high-power grid substations in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Khordha districts and Balangir-Kesinga 220 kV transmission line through video conferencing. A total of Rs 450 crores has been spent on the 7 power projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Electricity is the lifeline of development… Like water, electricity is very essential for everyone today.” He also advised the people to properly use electricity and minimise wastage.

“The new power station would benefit farmers, students and women in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Khordha districts,” Naveen said, adding that small-scale industries and irrigation projects would also benefit from this.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had launched the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project at an estimated cost of Rs 3,800 crore to provide quality electricity to the people and under scheme 430 numbers of 33/11 kV Sub Stations have been made operational so far.

Further, the Odisha CM informed that the government has earmarked Rs 1,800 crore in the fourth phase of the scheme to address the low-voltage issue in the state.

The function was attended by Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh from Sambalpur, Public Enterprises Minister Ashok Panda from Khordha, Energy Minister Dibyashankar Mishra from Kalahandi, Skills Development Minister Premananda Nayak from Keonjhar and Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamanga from Rayagada.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5T V.K. Pandian coordinated the program. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and senior officials of the departments concerned were also present. Energy Dept Secretary Nikunj Dhal delivered the welcome address and OPTCL Managing Director offered the vote of thanks.